News

Veterans assemble for new Bangalow memorial

Alison Paterson
| 2nd Dec 2016 9:00 AM
Bangalow Red Cross members, from leftBelinda Sochacki, Charlotte Clark, background Del Smith and Elizabeth Casmir, l.
Bangalow Red Cross members, from leftBelinda Sochacki, Charlotte Clark, background Del Smith and Elizabeth Casmir, l. Courtesy RSL

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

MEMORIES were revived and old mates recalled when a new memorial was recently dedicated by the Bangalow RSL Sub-Branch at a short service which included veterans from WW2, Timor, Vietnam, Malaya and Korea.

The memorial was unveiled by veteran Rev Graeme Davis OAM and RSL State Vice President Peter Stephenson OAM in a moving dedication which included the unveiling of an Anzac Quilt completed by Bangalow Red Cross member member Helen Gluyas, in front of 80 guests.

The five-tonne rock which now bears the RLS plaque was recovered during construction of the tunnel bypassing Bangalow and Ewingsdale, Bangalow RSL Sub-Branch secretary Col Draper said.

Left, Rev Graeme Davis OAM and RSL State Vice-President Peter Stephenson OAM, with Belinda Sochacki, Charlotte Clark and Del Smith from Bangalow Red Cross at the dedication of the new RSL peace memorial.
Left, Rev Graeme Davis OAM and RSL State Vice-President Peter Stephenson OAM, with Belinda Sochacki, Charlotte Clark and Del Smith from Bangalow Red Cross at the dedication of the new RSL peace memorial. Bangalow RSL Sub-Branch

"When the Ewingsdale tunnel was being excavated, members approached the road builders, who delivered to us a five tonne specimen,” he said.

"The memorial has no specific direction, it recognises the efforts of everyone in the cause of peace.”

Mr Draper said the new memorial replaces a small stone cairn which was originally dedicated 70 years ago on Anzac Day 1947, for those lost in WW2 and is situated in Station St, Banglow next to the Uniting Church. 　　　　

"We are now in the process of making up a honour list for those lost in WW1,” Mr Draper said.

Lismore Northern Star

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Centrelink, Medicare, Child Support to be hit by strikes

Centrelink, Medicare, Child Support to be hit by strikes

CENTRELINK, Medicare and Child Support offices are expected to be hit by strike action next week.

Veterans assemble for new Bangalow memorial

Bangalow Red Cross members, from leftBelinda Sochacki, Charlotte Clark, background Del Smith and Elizabeth Casmir, l.

Memories revived, old mates recalled

HEATWAVE: Six call for help as scorching conditions loom

A map showing the highest average temperatures across Australia -- and that was before this week's heatwave.

AT LEAST six people have needed medical attention already

Bali murder accused: 'It's a nightmare'

epa05516083 Australian national Sara Connor (C) participates in the reconstruction of the death of a police officer at Kuta beach in Bali, Indonesia, 31 August 2016. Australian Sara Connor and British national David Taylor, were arrested by Bali police, and are accused of murdering a local policeman on Kuta Beach. The body of police officer Wayan Sudarsa was found with deep wounds to his head and neck on Kuta beach on 17 August 2016. EPA/MADE NAGI

Sara Connor says her British boyfriend is "not an aggressive person"

Local Partners

Centrelink, Medicare, Child Support to be hit by strikes

CENTRELINK, Medicare and Child Support offices are expected to be hit by strike action next week.

'It was my son's fault': Mum's anguish after fatality

Christine Lucke, of Coorabell, is putting her support behind the Southern Cross LADS Driving School.

Why this Northern Rivers woman supports a driver education facility

American band cancels Falls Festival shows

OUT OF LOVE: Grouplove will not be coming to Australia this month.

The cancellation is due to "medical reasons"

Five things to do in Byron Bay this week

Kingfisha

Music, cabaret, theatre and more

This could be your only chance to see Neil Young

In this May 18, 2016 photo, Neil Young poses for a portrait in Calabasas, Calif., to promote his new album, \"Earth.\" Available June 24, the album is a collection of 13 live songs interspersed with the sounds of crickets, frogs, crows, bees and other animals Young recorded in his backyard. The 70-year-old singer-songwriter said he didnt set out to make an album about the planet. The theme just emerged as he chose the best performances from his past year on tour. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

His 2017 headline tour of Australia and NZ has been called off

Man who played Manuel in Fawlty Towers has died, aged 86

Man who played Manuel in Fawlty Towers has died, aged 86

ANDREW Sachs, best known as the man who played Manuel in the comedy hit Fawlty Tours, has died aged 86.

La La Land leads Critics' Choice nominations

'LA LA Land' leads the nominations for the Critics' Choice Awards

Emily Ratajkowski nudes were used without her permission

Emily Ratajkowski slams nude pictures as 'violation'

Doco series takes you inside America's green rush

A scene from the TV series Weediquette.

WEEDIQUETTE explores the lows and the highs of US marijuana culture.

Delta Goodrem confirmed to play Olivia Newton-John?

Singer Delta Goodrem.

FILMING for Channel 7's biopic to begin soon in Victoria.

Bangalow gets a new design gallery and much more

EXCHANGE: Paula Bannon co-owner of the Exchange Gallery that has just opened in Bangalow.

New art and design gallery for Bangalow

American band cancels Falls Festival shows

OUT OF LOVE: Grouplove will not be coming to Australia this month.

The cancellation is due to "medical reasons"

Live In and Rent Out at the Same Time!

51 Coogera Circuit, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 2 Price Guide...

Located in the quiet family friendly area within a short walk to 'Baz and Shaz Fruit and Veg', lakeside parks and community gardens, this spacious, versatile home...

Tropical Oasis on the Edge of Town

108 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 2 1 Contact Brett...

Nestled on just over one acre amongst open grassy areas, lush tropical gardens and its own meandering creek, this tranquil three bedroom residence provides a...

Immaculate Presentation in Quiet Neighbourhood

57 Tristania Street, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 1 Forthcoming...

'Heritage flair' home recently renovated in excellent condition with lovely homes and gardens in the surrounding streets. Offers prior to auction will be seriously...

Byron Bay&#39;s Secret Hideaway

89 Massinger Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 2 Contact Agent

Situated only a short walk to town and beaches at the end of a quiet lane on the crest of Ruskin and Paterson Streets, you could pass by this hidden gem 100 times...

Impressive 6 Bedroom Home In Beachside Suffolk

11 Azolla Place, Suffolk Park 2481

House 6 3 3 Auction - Contact...

In a whisper quiet location in beachside Suffolk Park is this spacious 6 bedroom,3 bathroom, Asian inspired double storey, double brick house. An impressive 2...

Watego&#39;s Beach House

10 Palm Valley Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 Contact Agent

Nestled in the coveted Wategos Beach, this house has incredible panoramic ocean and beach views. The current home is built over three levels with national park in...

Quality Timber Home in Private Enclave

5 Bangalay Court, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 $990,000

Located at the end of a long private driveway, this elegant family home is immaculately presented and ready to enjoy. Contemporary design with open plan flooded...

ICONIC SEASIDE and RIVERFRONT LOCATION

18 South Beach Road, Brunswick Heads 2483

House 3 1 $1,700,000

This distinctive style " A Frame" beach house is a Brunswick Heads icon; perfectly positioned directly opposite the stunning Brunswick River, within easy walking...

VIEWS &amp; COASTAL BREEZES!

6 Ewandale Close, Clunes 2480

House 4 3 3 $695,000

A SUPER, SUPER INVESTMENT - OR LARGE FAMILY HOME on over an acre - in the Village of Clunes SNEAK PEAK - FIRST OPEN 17 DECEMBER! At the end of a sweeping...

Beachside Haven

9/58 Armstrong Street, Suffolk Park 2481

Town House 4 2 1 $750,000 +

'Beachside' is ideally located in a quiet cul-de-sac just two streets from beautiful Tallow Beach and a brief stroll to Suffolk Park village shops. Featuring a...

Coast high-flyer's fight back from bankruptcy, $72m debt

Scott Juniper went from millionaire developer to declaring bankruptcy in2012, now he is back on top of his game again with new developments including this one in Coolum.

'Apocalyptic lending storm' causes financial collapse.

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!