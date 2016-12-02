Veterans assemble for new Bangalow memorial

MEMORIES were revived and old mates recalled when a new memorial was recently dedicated by the Bangalow RSL Sub-Branch at a short service which included veterans from WW2, Timor, Vietnam, Malaya and Korea.

The memorial was unveiled by veteran Rev Graeme Davis OAM and RSL State Vice President Peter Stephenson OAM in a moving dedication which included the unveiling of an Anzac Quilt completed by Bangalow Red Cross member member Helen Gluyas, in front of 80 guests.

The five-tonne rock which now bears the RLS plaque was recovered during construction of the tunnel bypassing Bangalow and Ewingsdale, Bangalow RSL Sub-Branch secretary Col Draper said.

Left, Rev Graeme Davis OAM and RSL State Vice-President Peter Stephenson OAM, with Belinda Sochacki, Charlotte Clark and Del Smith from Bangalow Red Cross at the dedication of the new RSL peace memorial. Bangalow RSL Sub-Branch

"When the Ewingsdale tunnel was being excavated, members approached the road builders, who delivered to us a five tonne specimen,” he said.

"The memorial has no specific direction, it recognises the efforts of everyone in the cause of peace.”

Mr Draper said the new memorial replaces a small stone cairn which was originally dedicated 70 years ago on Anzac Day 1947, for those lost in WW2 and is situated in Station St, Banglow next to the Uniting Church.

"We are now in the process of making up a honour list for those lost in WW1,” Mr Draper said.