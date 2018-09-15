Very high fire danger warning for Darling Downs

SMOKE ON THE WATER: A large blaze light up the banks of the Balonne River in St George Thursday night.

HOT temperatures and low humidity will drive very high fire danger ratings across the Darling Downs and Granite Belt districts this weekend.

After days of intense bush fires which closed major highways and lit up river banks, firefighter authorities are urging all landholders and residents to be vigilant during the heightened fire danger conditions.

Fire crews battled to contain a vegetation fire which broke out on the banks of the Balonne River at St George late Thursday night.

In the Lockyer Valley, multiple fire crews monitored a large bushfire at Grantham which tore through several hectares and forced the Warrego Highway to close to all traffic on Thursday.

The fire, which was contained to one property but did jump the highway, is believed to have been started by a stray welder spark on the property.

Rural Fire Service South West acting regional manager Tim Chittenden said extra caution was needed if any hot work such as welding or grinding was being done this weekend.

"With the general state of the grass and fuels, everything is dry," he said.

"Saturday in the Darling Downs and Granite Belt will have very high fire dangers, particularly Saturday afternoon.

"It will be very high again on Sunday as the temperatures are up in the high 20s and we've got very low humidity."

While a fire ban has not been enforced, Mr Chittenden said extra precautions were needed when working on properties to prevent fires, or measures on hand to act quickly should one start.