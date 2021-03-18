Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A verdict has been handed down in the trial of a man accused of murdering a man before dumping his plastic-wrapped body on a busy highway.
A verdict has been handed down in the trial of a man accused of murdering a man before dumping his plastic-wrapped body on a busy highway.
Crime

Verdict in body wrapped in plastic case

by Lane Sainty
18th Mar 2021 4:35 PM

A man has been found guilty of murdering Wachira "Mario" Phetmang after arguing in court that his housemate did it and he just dumped the body.

Alex Dion, 40, faced trial in the NSW Supreme Court after Mr Phetmang's bloodied body, wrapped in plastic, was discovered along Homebush Bay Drive in June 2018.

A truck driver stumbled upon the body as he set out cones after a breakdown along the busy Sydney road near Olympic Park.

A post mortem examination uncovered splintering of bones in Mr Phetmang's head, which had been inflicted with up to 27 blunt-force blows and bore wounds stretching up to 17cm long.

Mr Dion was charged with murdering the 33-year-old drug dealer and was extradited to Sydney in April 2019.

The Crown alleged Mr Dion attacked Mr Phetmang after they met to do a drug deal at a 7-Eleven in Hurstville on May 25.

Mr Dion's case was that his housemate killed Mr Phetmang, and he had simply dumped the body.

More to come

Originally published as Verdict in body wrapped in plastic case

alex dion murder wachira phetmang

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: Traffic continues after dramatic crash on M1

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Traffic continues after dramatic crash on M1

        News There is heavy traffic on the Pacific Motorway this morning after a four-vehicle crash.

        Sister of murder victim calls for sentencing law reform

        Premium Content Sister of murder victim calls for sentencing law reform

        Crime Her petition has so far attracted more than 4700 signatures

        Closures at Minyon Falls as visitor precinct gets $7M boost

        Premium Content Closures at Minyon Falls as visitor precinct gets $7M boost

        News The work is the first stage of a hinterland trails project.

        Cocaine supply accused trio further delayed in court

        Premium Content Cocaine supply accused trio further delayed in court

        News The Northern Coast trio each face multiple cocaine supply charges.