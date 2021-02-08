Menu
Venues on alert: First local COVID case in three weeks

by Stuart McLean
8th Feb 2021 6:22 AM
A returned overseas traveller has tested positive to COVID-19 after being released from hotel quarantine and visiting several locations in Sydney and on the NSW south coast.

NSW Health is carrying out precautionary public health follow-up in relation to the returned overseas traveller who tested positive to COVID-19 on day 16 after being released from hotel quarantine on day 14.

The latest case is the first community case in NSW in three weeks.

 

 

The person from the Wollongong area returned two negative tests during their quarantine period.

The person did not have any symptoms but underwent testing as part of the recently enhanced day 16 follow-up.

 

A Subway outlet is among those visited by a confirmed case of COVID-19.
As an additional precautionary measure, NSW Health has introduced symptom checking and day-16 COVID-19 tests for overseas travellers who have been released from hotel quarantine.

Test results indicate that the person has a low level of infection and their household contacts have returned negative results to date.

Investigations to date suggest the infection was likely acquired overseas and there is no indication at this stage that there was transmission in the hotel quarantine setting.

Close contacts of the case not associated with venues have been identified and are already in self isolation.

