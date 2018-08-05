Venezuelan leader survives assassination attempt from sky

Venezuela's government says several explosions heard at a military event were an attempted attack on President Maduro. He said Maduro is safe and unharmed but that seven people were injured.

VENEZUELAN President Nicolas Maduro has narrowly escaped a series of explosions at a public event.

Several drones with explosives detonated close to the country's leader while he was giving a speech broadcast on national television, according to the country's Information Minister.

State television channel NTN24 showed Mr Maduro abruptly cut short during a speech in the capital of Caracas on Saturday.

At one point in the footage, he and others suddenly look upwards, appearing startled.

Dozens of soldiers could be seen dispersing during the attack.

Minister of Communication Jorge Rodriguez described it as an attempted hit job on the leftist leader.

"This is an attack against President Nicolas Maduro," Minister of Communication Jorge Rodriguez said in a brief televised appearance after the event. "All of the work we have done immediately after has allowed us to establish with evidence that it was an assassination attempt."

Mr Maduro was unharmed, but seven National Guard soldiers were injured, the Minister said.

He did not say who was responsible, or whether the drones had dropped bombs or been used as missiles on the leader.

But firefighteers have disputed the government's version of events, denying there was an assassination attempt on the leader.

Three officials who spoke on condition of anonymity said the incident was actually a gas tank explosion inside an apartment.

Smoke could be seen coming out of a building window at the site of the incident.

Mr Maduro had been giving a speech during the celebration of the Nation Guard's 81st anniversary, wearing the presidential banner.

"To the conscious Venezuela, we are going to bet for the good of our country, the hour of the economic recovery has come and we need...' Mr Maduro was saying before the cameras suddenly moved away from him.

He was standing next to his wife Cilia Flores and several high-ranking military officials for the televised event.

