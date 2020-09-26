Menu
VEHICLE CRASH: Police are the scene of a motor vehicle crash south of Lismore.
News

Vehicle crash on Wyrallah Rd

Alison Paterson
26th Sep 2020 3:25 PM
EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a motor vehicle crash on Wyrallah Rd, Monaltrie.

Around 3.20pm on Saturday, the Rural Fire Service posted on Fires Near Me that they were in attendance south of Lismore, which was described as an MVA/Transport incident at the intersection of Tulk Rd and Wyrallah Rd.

Several emergency vehicle sirens could be heard throughout East Lismore as they made their way to the scene of the incident.

Drivers are advised to take extra care and allow for additional travel time.

It is understood there is a contra flow in place to allow for traffic.

More to come.

