‘Vegas vibe’, drive-thru weddings on the Northern Rivers

Would you like vows with that? Photo courtesy of Jackson Grant Weddings.

A NOVEL wedding business, I Do Drive Thru, has rolled into town.

The start-up offers Northern Rivers couples affordable, 'Vegas-vibed' and socially-distanced wedding options.

It launched in Melbourne earlier this year and quickly expanded into Las Vegas, New York and New Jersey, and now it's coming to our region.

Co-founder Kate Morgan said I Do Drive Thru had an "old-school, 50s feel with a modern twist".

She said couples could get married at pretty much any parking spot on the Northern Rivers ‒ think stunning locations like the Byron lighthouse, Minyon Falls and Lennox Point.

"We're basically a marriage registry on wheels," Ms Morgan said.

Local celebrant Kirsty Ella and her vintage sky-blue VW Beetle have jumped on board to help bring the concept to the area.

"I absolutely love seeing people get creative and think outside the box to find a silver lining, which is exactly what the legends who created this service have done," she said.

"I Do Drive Thru is a funky and affordable (and Covid-friendly) wedding option for all the lovers who're still keen to get hitched."

Mel Jacob came up with the concept and the tagline, "would you like vows with that?", and enlisted the help of Ms Morgan and fellow celebrants Klara McMurray and Zena Lythgo.

They had I Do Drive Thru up and running in record time.

"There is still every reason to commit to marriage," Ms Jacob said.

"Imagine looking back on COVID 2020 with the fond memory of getting married in this unique way, then having the big celebration with family and friends to look forward to, down the track."

What happens in a drive-thru wedding?

The couple and their witnesses arrive at the designated location.

Their celebrant meets the vehicle.

The ceremony is conducted while the couple remain inside the car.

Paperwork and certificates are passed in and out of the windows, rings are exchanged, and "back seat smooching is highly encouraged".

The ceremony can also be live-streamed direct to family and friends via the I Do Drive Thru website.