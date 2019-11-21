Delicious treasures brought right to your door

Emily Macpherson decided to start her own home cooked vegan neal delivery service travelling Australia and exploring her love for plant-based cooking, with her partner Jack Clarke.

WHILE travelling Australia and exploring her love for plant-based cooking, young entrepreneur Emily Macpherson had a light bulb moment.

She could turn her passion for vegan cuisine and health into a business.

Now back and living in Murwillumbah, the former Burringbar local has just launched her new home cooked meal and delivery business - Vegan Treasures - which services both the Tweed and Byron Shires.

"I'm so happy and it feels amazing to be bringing healthy, delicious plant-based food to the community," the 24-year-old said.

"The feedback has been incredible since we launched.

"I hope to help and inspire anyone who is thinking about a plant-based or vegetarian diet... I'm passionate about health and want to see people getting healthy and living their lives to the fullest and food is such a healing thing and a great place to start.

"I also want to assist busy people by taking some cooking time off their hands."

Whipping up decadent plant-based cakes and cheesecakes and tasty savoury meals from her kitchen, Ms Macpherson said the seasonal menu items on offer were all made from scratch, even the pie pastry.

The family meal and couple's meal options include a lasagne and a variety of pies, vegetable dishes, pasta dishes and a Indian dishes like subji and dahl as well as a satay sauce and classic tomato pasta sauce.

"There are also gluten free options available and the menu is ever changing," she said.

"Jack and my mum help out if I'm catering for a function or an event."

Ms Macpherson began her chef apprenticeship straight after high school and continued working in a kitchen.

But then a trip to India to do a yoga course opened her cooking up to a "whole new world".

"I was inspired by a lot of Indian dishes," she said.

"Then just before my partner Jack and I went travelling around Australia in a van we decided to go vegan."

She said adhering to a plant-based diet was "easy" while on the road because of all the time and freedom there was to cook.

"We did a lot of cooking of the fire and my cooking developed to a whole new level," she said.

The passionate vegan said she made the switch because of her love for animals, people and planet Earth.

"Being vegan I reduce the harm and suffering caused to animals and reduce the logging of rainforests , all while spreading a very important message," she said.

"I have felt the effects of a plant-based, whole food diet first hand and it is incredible. I have loads of energy, I am lighter, happier, and clearer in the mind, plus plant based food tastes absolutely amazing."

Her advice to others starting a small business was to find your passions and find a way to turn it into a business.

Vegan Treasures orders are welcomed at least two working days prior to desired delivery day. Delivery and pick up available in Murwillumbah mornings and afternoons Tuesday to Friday and Saturday mornings.

"Our prices are super reasonable, cheaper than in a restaurant," she said.

"I'm a professional chef, and it's it's quality, delicious, nourishing, wholesome healthy food."

While she gets her website under way, contact Ms Macpherson on the Vegan Treasures Facebook page or call 0474 779 535 for a menu and enquiries.