Vegan reports friends for feeding her chicken nuggets

A VEGAN woman has told of how she retaliated against her three friends, who pranked her at a party by feeding her chicken nuggets while she was drunk.

The woman, 24, said she was at a party on the weekend and she got "wasted".

"My friends thought it would be funny to feed me chicken nuggets as a prank," she wrote in the post yesterday.

"I checked with them before chowing down, 'Are these vegan?' To which my friends replied, 'Yeah, they're Sunfed'. (A type of vegan chickenless chicken).

"They tasted off to me but I figured it was just because I was drunk. I was wrong."

Her friends shared a video on Snapchat of the vegan, who has not eaten meat since she was three or four years old, eating the nuggets along with a video of the packet, revealing them to be chicken.

The post went viral on the online forum, attracting more than 31,100 upvotes and 6100 comments. Many commenters praised the woman for taking the incident to the police, calling it "food tampering".

"Pranks are for the enjoyment of the pranksters," one person commented. "They did it for themselves at the expense of their friend, making it even worse by mocking her and posting it (to) Snapchat."

"Food tampering is a huge issue. Even something as 'small' (in their eyes) as this is being taken seriously because its a huge and deadly issue," another commented.

"Remember that stupid ass 'Lick ice cream and put it back' people did in super markets?

"Several people were arrested and charged for food tampering. One simple screw up, and someone can die. And (she) could get REALLY sick as she hasn't had meat in years."

But some disagreed and felt the woman's response was extreme.

"What kind of answers are these," one person wrote, disagreeing with other commenters.

"You're pressing charges over chicken nuggets. You have a moral stance against meat. That's fine. But it's not a life threatening allergy.

"It's absolutely a sh***y thing for them to do. They aren't friends. They should be ashamed.

"But pressing charges is just way too much."

"I think their argument is that the friends played a really sh***y prank, but (she) went too far by pressing charges," another commented.

"Clearly, the prank didn't leave a life long impact on her, but her filing charges against her ex friends could leave one."