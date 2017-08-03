Vegan explosion prompts cook books

WHEN Anthea Amore went vegan at the age of 18, most people didn't even know what a vegan was.

"Now everywhere I go, every other person is a vegan,” she said.

"It's exciting for me because for so many years I was just on my own with it.”

The local owner of vegan catering business, Organic Passion, and self-published vegan cookbook author says films like Cowspiracy - which exposed the environmental impacts of the animal husbandry industry - have helped fuel the recent explosion of interest in a plant-based diet.

Instagram has also played a part in the vegan lifestyle 'revolution' and helped inject a whole lot more creativity into vegan food. With millions of vegan food related posts on Instagram, there is no lack of inspiration.

"Once upon a time I lived on falafel and roast veggie salads,” said Anthea, "it was all you could get on a menu.”

"Now it's so innovative. There is this whole new edge, people are always pushing the boundaries.”

But while there is plenty of information out there, there is still very little in the way of good Australian vegan cookbooks - something that prompted Anthea to publish her first book, Passion, three years ago.

"It was a response to people constantly asking for my recipes',” she said.

"I got tired of trying to dictate recipes over the counter (at Santos where she used to work) or on a retreat (with her catering business).”

Now, with the interest in veganism showing no signs of slowing down, Anthea is about to release her second book, Hungry, a huge cookbook of 352 pages featuring 150 fresh and vibrant vegan recipes, along with plenty of hints and tips on cooking, ingredients, and creating a balanced vegan diet.

WIth many people choosing to transition directly to veganism from a meat eating diet, Anthea says it's important that they educate themselves on how to meet their nutritional needs, and she hopes her books can play a role in that.

Anthea has just launched a crowdfunding campaign to help support the release of Hungry, with a video that was shot at the Mullumbimby Farmers Market, one of her favourite places to shop: "It's such a source of inspiration for me,” she said.

. To celebrate Hungry's crowdfunding launch, Anthea will be signing copies of Passion and giving away free recipe samples from both books at the Mullumbimby Farmers Market tomorrow, Friday, August 4.