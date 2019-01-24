Vegan bride’s bizarre ban causes outrage

A vegan bride has been slammed for revealing she banned her family from her wedding because they are meat eaters, even labelling them ‘murderers’.

The Aussie woman took to a vegan group on Facebook looking for support, but got a rude awakening when her fellow meat-free members slammed her for the controversial decision.

While many supported her decision to have a vegan menu at her wedding, people we angry how she was treating her family, who she labelled "murderers" over their choice of diet.

"When your 'family' tries to guilt trip you into letting them come to your fully vegan wedding, even though they're omnivores," the disgruntled veggo wrote, alongside two laughing emojis.

"Just for some context, some family members were told they are not invited to my wedding because we don't want to host murderers," she continued. "Our wedding is supposed to be one of the happiest days of our lives."

However, despite her message being shared among fellow vegans, she received a negative response.

"As a vegan, this is messed up, … you can't go around calling your family murderers!" one person wrote.

"She is out of her mind. I'd be happy to cut her off of my life if I were the family," another said.

"I totally understand serving vegan food exclusively, that makes sense … but banning people and calling them murderers is just ridiculous."

Many called her decision "unreasonable" saying even meat-eating family would respect and most likely enjoy the vegan offerings.

"As a vegan, wouldn't this be a prime opportunity to prove that vegan food can be just as delicious as omnivore food anyway?" a user wrote.

"My cousin had a perfectly delicious vegan buffet at her wedding and all the carnivores had a great time so," someone else wrote.

Another said: "This would have been a great way for her to show off her vegan lifestyle and prove the food is delicious."

The bride was horrified by the backlash from her fellow vegans, later explaining more about why she’s made the controversial decision to ban her meat-loving family members.

After receiving a brutal reaction to her post, the bride added more detail to the post, explaining she banned her family over their continual clashing over her vegan lifestyle.

"They have consistently attacked me and my partner just for being vegan," she said, adding that since they've been planning their wedding the family members were now being "all buddy buddy" again.

"When I broke the news to them, all I got was attacked because I don't want the weight of having people that still kill animals (the very beings we are trying to protect) at my wedding on my conscience."

Explaining she was looking for "understanding" from people doing the same thing as her, she said she was shocked but unapologetic for her views.

"I'm sorry if that makes me 'rude' or a 'b**ch' because I'm not compromising the ethics that I share with everyone here," she finished.

Since being shared on Tuesday evening, the post has gathered hundreds of comments and been shared in other Facebook groups.

In a surprise twist, a social media user who appeared to be a family member of the "bridezilla" wrote about what it's like to be uninvited from a vegan wedding for eating meat.

"What's the most f***ed up thing you've ever experienced?" she wrote in the comments section. "I just got un-invited to a wedding that I was meant to be a bridesmaid for, because I'm not vegan.

"To make matters worse, this girl is FAMILY who I've grown up with my whole life."

Moments after she posted, the bride deleted her original post which in turn deleted the whole thread.

Talk about drama.