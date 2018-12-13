Vast contribution valued

THANKYOU: Melissa Tysoe is fareweled by members of the Byron Bay Scouting community

Nicole Reeve

BYRON Bay Scouts farewelled one of its long-term committee members with a special presentation last week.

Melissa Tysoe has dedicated nine years of service to the local group, taking on a number of important roles from secretary, fundraising and uniforms to assistant treasurer.

Melissa became involved when her children joined in 2009 and her time with the Scouts has since exceeded that of her children.

"It was always a pleasure to see all the kids have such a fun and rewarding time in the various scouting groups and for them to be learning so many valuable skills,” Melissa said.

"Byron Bay is lucky to have such an active and well-supported group. It is a real asset to the youth of the community.”

Byron Scouts president Michael Gudgeon said people such as Melissa were essential to the continued existence of Scouting in Byron Bay.

"Byron Bay 1st Scout Group has long been one of the most popular youth groups in the region,” MrGudgeon said.

"The children partake in activities ranging from hikes to canoeing to massive jamborees and even overseas trips, but none of it is possible without the back-up of people like Melissa.

"She has been tireless in her efforts for the group, often taking on more than one role at a time.”

The popularity of Scouts in the Byron region is so great the local group is having difficulty coping with growing demand and is in search of more enthusiastic leaders like Melissa.

Special information evenings for prospective leaders are planned for early next year.

For information, go to: www.byronbayscouts.com.