Vanpackers reclaim million dollar view from council

MILLION DOLLAR VIEW: One enterprising camper had parked a caravan at Scarrabelotti's Lookout on Thursday. Christian Morrow

THE stone has been rolled away and the Vanpackers are back enjoying the million dollar views for free at Scarrabelelotti's Lookout on Coolamon Scenic Drive.

On Thursday morning one enterprising camper had even moved a caravan onto the site.

One of the large rocks Byron Shire Council placed there to block illegal campers from taking up nightly residence at the lookout has been dragged aside by a self styled group of community activists and what ever signage prohibiting camping was there is now gone.

Council recently used a similar tactic to dissuade illegal campers at Broken Head.

Activist spokesman Chris Turnbull has told media that, "We have reclaimed Scarrabelotti's Lookout . Any attempt by council to intervene to intervene will be met with prosecution of the ranger and General Manager.

ROLL AWAY THE STONE: Self styled community activists have removed rocks from the barrier preventing illegal camping at Scarrabelotti's Lookout Christian Morrow

When Byron Shire News visited the site on a rainy Thursday there was not a vanpacker in sight but there was plenty of evidence of their presence with rubbish scattered around the picnic table, signs of fires having been lit, a couple of anaemic tomato plants in pots and piles of toilet tissue concealing human faeces dotting the perimeter.

SECURING THE PERIMETER: Piles of faeces covered in toilet paper litter the perimeter of Scarrabelotti's Lookout Christian Morrow

The occupant of the caravan, Dror and his companion Guy (who declined to be photographed) told us they had only been in Byron Shire for two nights but had assumed it was OK to camp at Scarrabelotti's because there was no signage stating otherwise and the site was accessible.

"There was no sign and the other local people we met here said it was legal to camp here,” Dror said.

"They told us this was public land and that if we did get fined we could work off the fine at the community gardens in Mullumbimby.

"If someone from the law came here and told us it was illegal then we would go.

One local, Steve from Possum Creek, said he regularly sees the lookout completely crowded with up to 20 camper vans per night. He said there were around 8 vans there on Thursday morning.

"It used to be a really nice place to stop until people started growing things here and ripping the roof off the shelter and leaving rubbish here,” he said.

"I have no problems with people staying here, but we should have more rangers checking in on it, and campers should pay minimal cost and clean up after they leave and not be a burden on ratepayers.

Byron Shire Council has been contacted for comment.

