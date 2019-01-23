Vanpackers make filthy return

THEY'RE BACK: A few of the illegal campers set up at the back of Butler Street Reserve.

FED UP residents living adjacent to the Butler Street Reserve have taken to social media pleading with council, rangers and police to do something about Vanpackers taking over the reserve.

The residents are sick and tired of the all night noise, the aggravation and the smell from Vanpackers using nearby bushland and residents lawns as toilets.

FILTH: Toilet paper litters the ground in the bush at the back of the Butler Street Reserve a sure sign the area is being used as a toilet. Christian Morrow

Hud Maughan, who cares for his mother Bobbi, said he is exhausted and upset from dealing with the Vanpackers.

"My mother is a very sick woman and she needs her rest as do I,” Mr Maughan wrote.

"We are at our wits end. We haven't slept properly for months and it's starting to affect our health.

"Me, my brother and my mother have been dealing with this problem even since the council turned (the reserve) into a free parking zone.

"It's just getting taken advantage of and getting over run by extremely disrespectful and rude backpackers. They are leaving their rubbish everywhere which blows straight onto our front yard and they are even urinating and defecating all over the park and even in our front yard which is absolutely disgusting.

"(It appears) that this area is not getting patrolled at all even after I call the police, council and ranger.

Mr Maughan called on council to improve their handling of the situation.

"We are rate payers and have lived in this street for more than 40 years and now it's getting over run buy tourists and the council needs to do something about it.

"The best solution would be to stop the free parking there and lock the entrance to the park at night so no one can camp there...”

Byron Shire Council has been contacted for comment.