Menu
Login
ALLEGED ASSAULT: Police have arrested a Queensland couple for assaulting a National Parks and Wildlife officer.
ALLEGED ASSAULT: Police have arrested a Queensland couple for assaulting a National Parks and Wildlife officer. FILE
Crime

Vanpackers charged with assaulting Byron Bay park ranger

Hamish Broome
by
23rd Sep 2018 10:49 AM

A NATIONAL park ranger was allegedly assaulted yesterday morning in a Byron Bay car park by a Queensland couple after he slapped their campervan with a parking fine.

The NSW National Parks and Wildlife officer had arrived at Tallow Beach car park just after 6am.

The couple's van had allegedly breached parking rules and the officer was issuing it with a fine when they became aggressive towards him.

"We only just arrived, we didn't stay here," one of them allegedly told him.

Police allege the 21-year-old Bonogin man then slapped the officer's mobile phone out of his hand. The NPWS issued phone was being used to photograph the vehicle's registration at the time.

It is alleged the the 19-year-old woman fron Highland Park then dragged the officer to the ground by his hair.

Afterwards they got back into their van and drove off.

Police were called and found the campervan and the couple at Main Beach car park.

Both were arrested and charged with common assault.

They were both bailed to appear before Byron Bay Local Court on October 4, 2018.

byron bay local court editors picks national parks and wildlife services northern rivers crime npws tallow beach car park
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Local architects up for awards

    Local architects up for awards

    News THREE Byron architecture practices are in line for major awards at this year's Australian Institute of Architects NSW Country Division Awards.

    'It's laughable': Eliminated Byron bachelorette hits back

    'It's laughable': Eliminated Byron bachelorette hits back

    News Jamie-Lee on life after The Bachelor, her relationship with Brooke.

    LETTER: Call to close nude beach due to Queensland sex pests

    LETTER: Call to close nude beach due to Queensland sex pests

    News Call to kill off clothing optional beach.

    Local Partners