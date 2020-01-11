Valuable gown found in Ballina charity bin

Diamond in the rough: This valuable collectors item was worth up to $2,000 was found in donations box.

A BALLINA charity has found a valuable vintage gown among a bag of donated clothes.

Ballina Region for Refugees (BR4R) donated the valuable item to Griffith Regional Art Gallery after BR4R member, Rosemarie Schibli, found the beautiful evening gown among clothes that had been donated to their monthly market stall.

Gallery curator, Raymond Wholohan, said the dress was created in the late 70s or early 80s and would have cost the purchaser between $1200 and $2000.

It turned out that the gown was not only beautiful, but very valuable as a collector item.

When Rosemarie saw on the label, John Claringbold of Melbourne, she felt that the gown might be something special.

Further investigation revealed that it had been a very sought-after label in the fashion world for more than fifty years.

Not only that, but the Griffith Regional Art Gallery has a Couture Collection which represents the lifework of John Claringbold and his fellow designer and life-partner Ross Weymouth, from the late 1950s until the early 2000s.

The collection features their unique interpretation of all major fashion trends through the last six decades.