Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Pfizer Vaccine: Everything you need to know
News

Vaccine rollout ‘ahead of schedule’

by Kathryn Bermingham
3rd Jan 2021 8:02 PM

Australia's contract with a coronavirus vaccine provider has been finalised and the national rollout is "ahead of schedule", Health Minister Greg Hunt says.

If it successfully passes approval processes, 51 million doses of the Novavax vaccine will be made available in Australia - enough to vaccinate the entire population.

Mr Hunt said he was pleased with the pace of the process so far, with all vaccines set to be distributed by October.

"We remain not only on track but ahead of schedule for our vaccine rollout and, indeed, it's in a very similar position to New Zealand," he said on Sunday.

"Our goal is very clear: to make sure that every Australian who seeks to be vaccinated is given free, voluntary and universal access to vaccination, with that to be completed during 2021."

Originally published as Vaccine rollout 'ahead of schedule'

More Stories

coronavirus covid vaccine editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Six key priorities we should fast track in 2021

        Premium Content Six key priorities we should fast track in 2021

        News There’s no other way than to describe 2020 other than an ‘annus horribilis’ but there is a glimmer of hope ahead.

        Premiers urged to make border solution ‘a matter of urgency’

        Premium Content Premiers urged to make border solution ‘a matter of urgency’

        Health A Northern NSW councillor has argued the “wellbeing of the community must be...

        RAINMAKER: How much rain did your town get in 2020?

        Premium Content RAINMAKER: How much rain did your town get in 2020?

        News For most locations, the amount recorded in 2020 was more than double the total rain...

        Did Zac Efron just shell out $2M for this North Coast stunner?

        Premium Content Did Zac Efron just shell out $2M for this North Coast...

        Property If so he will be getting mountains, cliffs, valleys, and waterfalls