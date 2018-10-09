Khawaja cashes in on two big let-offs to silence critics

Usman Khawaja celebrates after piling on 50. Picture: AFP

USMAN Khawaja notched his first Test half-century in Asia on day three against Pakistan, getting Australia off to an excellent start in Dubai.

However, it was far from a chanceless innings from Khawaja, whose 50 was punctuated by four crisp boundaries and two massive let-offs.

The 31-year-old enjoyed his first lucky break in the fourth over of the day when he was on 17.

He ran past a legbreak from Yasir Shah only for the ball to beat wicketkeeper Sarfraz Ahmed too. If Ahmed had succesfuly gathered the ball it would have been a simple stumping.

Khawaja had another let off just before the first drink break when he tickled a ball into the hands of bat-pad, once again off the bowling of Shah.

The leg-spinner was adamant the Australian had hit it but was unable to convince either the umpire or his captain. Khawaja was on 38 at the time.

On 56 he also survived a tight lbw appeal against Shah, that the Pakistanis opted to send upstairs. Ball-tracking suggested it was going on to hit the stumps but it was umpire's call on whether it struck him inside the line.

Despite those two lucky breaks, it was Khawaja's most convincing performance in Asia to date.

Khawaja went into the series with major question marks over his ability to overcome Asia's spinning conditions due to a lacklustre record on the continent.

His Test average in Asia sat at a lowly 14.62 across five matches, with a high score of 26 - numbers that have seen him miss seven of Australia's past ten Tests before this encounter against Pakistan.