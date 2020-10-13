Menu
Surfing NSW has launched its Surfing NSW Creative Kids program.
Use $100 voucher to learn secrets of surf photography

Javier Encalada
13th Oct 2020 2:00 PM
A NEW online course for children to learn the basics of surf photography and film has been launched by Surfing NSW.

The Surfing NSW Creative Kids program is a new six-week course where participants will learn the basics of surf photography, filming and content creation, as well as tips to build a portfolio and get their work seen.

The program offers to develop a creative skill set for high-school-aged participants through a series of online modules.

All classes are covered by the $100 Creative Kids voucher, available to download from Service NSW.

All participants will receive a prize pack from sponsors Havaianas, discounts on equipment from AquaTech, as well as money-can’t-buy experiences with some of the most renowned photographers and filmers in surfing.

CEO Luke Madden said Surfing NSW will aim to provide all students with skills that they will be able to grow and use to best capture their love of the ocean and showcase each of their unique perspectives.

“The Surfing NSW Creative Kids program is an initiative that I’m extremely passionate about and I believe that budding photographers and hobbyists will be able to learn a lot about how they can create decent imagery and film pieces.”

The first module in the Surfing NSW Creative Kids is ready to be watched right now and modules continue to drop every week over the next six weeks.

For more information on the Surfing NSW Creative Kids please check out surfingnswcreativekids.com or email creativekids@surfingnsw.com.au.

creative kids voucher high school students northern rivers education news online education surfing nsw whatson
Lismore Northern Star

