Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Politics

US halts funding to World Health Organisation

NatalieW4
by
15th Apr 2020 8:33 AM

 

US President Donald Trump has announced America will no longer give funding to the World Health Organisation.

The unprecedented move was announced by the president a short time ago.

Mr Trump said the US would halt funding to the WHO, accusing the organisation of putting political correctness above saving lives.

"Our countries are now experiencing - look all over the world - tremendous death and economic devastation because those tasked with protecting us by being truthful and transparent failed to do so," he said.

"It would have been so easy to be truthful. And so much death has been caused by their mistakes.

"We will continue to engage with the WHO to see if it can make meaningful reforms. For the time being, we will redirect global health and directly work with others."

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 donald trump usa world health organisaton

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cheap fuel vendor exposes ‘mean-spirited’ businesses

        premium_icon Cheap fuel vendor exposes ‘mean-spirited’ businesses

        News A MASSIVE discrepancy in fuel prices on the Northern Rivers is exposing some retailers for price gouging.

        Police reveal fines for Easter long weekend breaches

        premium_icon Police reveal fines for Easter long weekend breaches

        News Ten repeat offenders were fined for disobeying coronavirus measures

        Businesses band together to be strong through a crisis

        premium_icon Businesses band together to be strong through a crisis

        Business THESE businesses are adapting to the challenges of a pandemic.

        Decision on when Gold Coast beaches will reopen

        premium_icon Decision on when Gold Coast beaches will reopen

        News Coronavirus QLD: Decision on when Gold Coast beaches will reopen