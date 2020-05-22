Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The US and UK governments have pinned big hopes on the potential coronavirus vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca. Picture: Supplied
The US and UK governments have pinned big hopes on the potential coronavirus vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca. Picture: Supplied
Politics

US govt invests nearly $2bn into COVID-19 vaccine

by Annabel Ross
22nd May 2020 7:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

As part of President Trump's "Operation Warp Speed" initiative, the US Department of Health and Human Services has ordered 300 million doses of the vaccine, which they hope to receive as early as October, officials say.

Clinical studies due to start this summer will involve around 30,000 US volunteers as part of the deal between AstraZeneca and the HHS' Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority.

 

California drugmaker AstraZeneca secured its first agreements for 400 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, bolstered by an investment from the U.S. vaccine agency. Picture: AP
California drugmaker AstraZeneca secured its first agreements for 400 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, bolstered by an investment from the U.S. vaccine agency. Picture: AP

 

There is no guarantee that the vaccine will work, and the Food and Drug Administration must sign off on the vaccine before it is made available.

The feds have ordered 300 million doses of a potential coronavirus vaccine from British drugmaker AstraZeneca, officials said Thursday.

The company will get up to $1.2 billion from the US Department of Health and Human Services to speed the development and production of the vaccine with the goal of delivering the first doses as early as October, according to officials.

The deal between AstraZeneca and HHS's Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority includes clinical studies that will start this summer with about 30,000 US volunteers, officials said.

 

But AstraZeneca acknowledged that the vaccine may not work as it's still being studied. The Food and Drug Administration must sign off on it before it's made available, the feds said.

President Trump's Operation Warp Speed aims to make a COVID-19 vaccine widely available by January. "The Trump administration is making multiple major investments in developing and manufacturing promising vaccines long before they're approved so that a successful vaccine will reach the American people without a day wasted," HHS Secretary Alex Azar said in a statement.

 

 

The vaccine is being developed by scientists at the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca will also supply 100 million doses of the vaccine to the UK. The company is also in discussions with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, Gavi the Vaccine Alliance and the World Health Organisation, along with other governments and potential partners for the fair allocation and distribution of the vaccine around the world.

More Stories

coronavirus coronavirus vaccine covid-19 editors picks outbreak pandemic

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Aussie still has virus after 68 days

        Aussie still has virus after 68 days

        Health An Australian filmmaker who ended up in hospital after contracting the coronavirus 68 days ago has tested positive for the third time.

        Pay freeze a ‘slap in the face’ for workers

        premium_icon Pay freeze a ‘slap in the face’ for workers

        News NORTHERN Rivers MPs have slammed plans for a public sector wage freeze, saying it...

        Why you should book a post-COVID holiday in Richmond Valley

        premium_icon Why you should book a post-COVID holiday in Richmond Valley

        News AVOID the Byron Bay rush as scenic rural towns prepare for visitors from June 1.

        Boaties take to the water as COVID-19 restrictions relax

        premium_icon Boaties take to the water as COVID-19 restrictions relax

        News The NSW Government included recreational boating as one of the things people can do...