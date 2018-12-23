Trump mocked amid shutdown shock

The US government partially shutdown on Saturday after Democrats refused to meet President Donald Trump's demands for $5 billion for a border wall. Picture: AP

PARTS of the US government will remain closed through Christmas after the Senate failed to reach an agreement to end the impasse over the federal budget.

It has now adjourned with no plans to return until the middle of next week.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced no other session is planned until Thursday, after President Donald Trump had said he was negotiating with Democrats

He had warned "it could be a long stay".

Mr Trump has demanded $US5 billion ($A7.1b) to help finance construction of a fence along the US-Mexico border, something Democrats in Congress have resisted.

"We are negotiating with the Democrats on desperately needed Border Security (Gangs, Drugs, Human Trafficking & more) but it could be a long stay," Trump said on Twitter.

The US Senate and the House of Representatives were in session on Saturday as congressional leaders try to hammer out a spending agreement to end the stalemate.

Mr Trump also said on Twitter he invited politicians to the White House to discuss the situation - saying the talks were held on border security - but did not provide details on who would attend.

The President was also mocked on the front page of the New York Daily News, which turned him into the Christmas Grinch.

An early look at Saturday's front cover... pic.twitter.com/9sah0EwdBP — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) December 22, 2018

I am in the White House, working hard. News reports concerning the Shutdown and Syria are mostly FAKE. We are negotiating with the Democrats on desperately needed Border Security (Gangs, Drugs, Human Trafficking & more) but it could be a long stay. On Syria, we were originally... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 22, 2018

....going to be there for three months, and that was seven years ago - we never left. When I became President, ISIS was going wild. Now ISIS is largely defeated and other local countries, including Turkey, should be able to easily take care of whatever remains. We’re coming home! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 22, 2018

The crisis of illegal activity at our Southern Border is real and will not stop until we build a great Steel Barrier or Wall. Let work begin! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 22, 2018

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, speaking on the Senate floor, said no votes would be held until a deal is struck by Democrats and the White House. "We pushed the pause button until the president, from whom we will need a signature, and Senate Democrats, from whom we will need votes, reach an agreement," McConnell said.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell walks back to his office as they work to pass a bill to pay for a border wall and avert a partial government shutdown. Picture: AP

The shutdown went into effect after Mr Trump threw a wrench into the works earlier in the week.

He refused to agree to a short-term funding deal cut by Democratic and Republican senators because it did not include the funds for his border wall.

The US House of Representatives, where Republicans have a majority until Democrats take over on January 3, passed a bill that included the $US5b, but it ran aground in the Senate and the shutdown began at midnight on Friday. Mr Trump has sought to blame Democrats for the shutdown, while they have repeatedly reminded the president he said last week he would be "proud" to shut the government down.

President Donald Trump made a statement before the government shutdown began, in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, December 21, 2018, in Washington. Picture: AP

About three-quarters of federal government programs are funded through to September 30 next year, but the financing for all others expired at midnight. Federal parks are closed and more than 400,000 federal "essential" employees in those agencies will work without pay until the dispute is resolved. Another 380,000 will be "furloughed", meaning they are put on temporary leave. Law enforcement efforts, border patrols, mail delivery and airport operations will keep running.

For the shutdown to end, both the House and the Senate will have to approve any deal negotiated between Trump's team and Republican and Democratic leaders. In a joint statement on Saturday, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said that if the shutdown continues, the new House Democratic majority will quickly pass legislation to re-open government when it takes office in January.

So, what does it mean for everyday Americans?

Social Security checks will go out and troops will remain at their posts. Doctors and hospitals will receive their Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements. The US Postal Service, busy delivering packages for the holiday season, is an independent agency and won't be affected.

Virtually every essential government agency, including the FBI, the Border Patrol and the Coast Guard, will remain open. Transportation Security Administration officers will staff airport checkpoints.

The air traffic control system, food inspection, Medicare, veterans' health care and many other essential government programs will run as usual. The Federal Emergency Management Agency can continue to respond to disasters. Nearly 90 per cent of the Department of Homeland Security's 240,000 employees will be at work because they're considered essential.

Special counsel Robert Mueller's office, which is investigating potential ties between the Trump campaign and Russia, is unaffected by a shutdown.

But hundreds of thousands of federal workers will be forced off the job, and some services will go dark.

In the past, the vast majority of national parks were closed to visitors and campers, but beginning with the last government shutdown, in January, the Interior Department has tried to make parks as accessible as possible despite bare-bones staffing levels. Some are staying open thanks to funding from states and charitable groups.

In Washington, the museums along the National Mall will remain open at least through January 1, but Smithsonian officials said they will re-evaluate the situation if the shutdown continues into the new year. The Washington Monument is closed for repairs.

Arizona and Utah officials put in place plans to keep open Grand Canyon, Zion, Arches and Bryce Canyon and Zion national parks.

At the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island, it was business as usual, thanks to funding from New York State.

The Statue of Liberty, a National Park, remained open despite a partial government shutdown after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo made funding available. Picture: AP

While they can be kept on the job, federal workers can't get paid for days worked while there is a lapse in funding. In the past, however, they have been repaid retroactively even if they were ordered to stay home. The Senate already has passed legislation ensuring that workers will receive back pay. The House seems sure to follow suit.

Federal employees already were granted an extra day of vacation on Monday, Christmas Eve, thanks to an executive order that Mr Trump signed this past week. Federal workers are exempted from furloughs if their jobs are national security- related or if they perform essential activities that "protect life and property."

According to a report by Democrats on the Senate Appropriations Committee, more than 420,000 federal employees deemed essential will continue to work without pay, including about 41,000 law enforcement and corrections officers. The Homeland Security employees who will keep working include about 150,000 from the Coast Guard, TSA and Customs and Border Protection.

More than 380,000 employees will be furloughed - including nearly all from NASA and Housing and Urban Development and 41,000 from the Commerce Department. About 16,000 National Park Service employees - 80 per cent of the agency's workforce - will be furloughed.

Also among those who will furloughed: 52,000 staffers at the Internal Revenue Service, slowing analysis and collection of hundreds of thousands of tax returns and audits.