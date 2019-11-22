US buyer pays big bucks for cabinet, lets it stay at gallery

Casino raised Colin Fardon has sold his inlaid cabinet at Lismore Art Gallery for $68,000.

Susanna Freymark

WHEN furniture maker Colin Fardon took a phone call from a man who wanted to buy his inlaid cabinet, he was thrilled but couldn't sleep all night.

"I thought I'd get a call in the morning saying he'd changed his mind," 31 year old Mr Fardon said.

Buyer John Dunne didn't change his mind and saw his $68,000 purchase of Mr Fardon's cabinet, made from 15 different timbers, as an investment.

From Cleveland in the United States, Mr Dunne said that despite how good the cabinet would look in his home, he has arranged with Lismore Gallery to keep Mr Fardon's cabinet on display at the gallery indefinitely.

"It should be seen," Mr Dunne said.

"My investment is in Colin."

Mr Fardon has quit his part time job at Casino Joinery to work full time in his studio shed in Lismore making furniture.

Even with the highest price ever paid for a gallery item, Mr Fardon said it takes longer than you think to make a cabinet. He spent 1137 hours creating his masterpiece.

Every piece of inlaid timer tells a story. Like the inlaid black throated finches and kingfishers inspired by his Greenridge home near Casino. Or the stone from Lightning Ridge inlaid in a mahogany frame.

Mr Fardon went to Casino Public School and then Casino High School.

It was at high school when he was 15 years old and he did work experience with Geoff Hannah, famous for his Hannah Cabinet on display at the Lismore Gallery, that he fell in love with making furniture.

"I came home and said to my parents, this is what I'm going to do," Mr Fardon said.

"They signed me up for classes with Geoff."

The cabinet is Mr Fardon's first major piece, and he has plenty of ideas for the next project.

His partner though, has said he's not allowed to start something new until after Christmas.

When he proposed to her, he hid the engagement ring in one of three secret drawers of the cabinet. She found it and said yes.

Colin Fardon's cabinet is on display upstairs at the Lismore Regional Gallery.