Menu
Login
Politics

US Admiral to retire over 'bad judgement'

by ROBERT BURNS
8th Jul 2019 12:55 PM

THE four-star admiral set to become the US Navy's top officer on August 1 will instead retire, after being criticised for poor judgment regarding a professional relationship.

Admiral William Moran had been confirmed to succeed Adm. John Richardson as chief of naval operations and as a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Navy Secretary Richard Spencer released a statement saying:

"Adm. Bill Moran recently brought to my attention that over the past two years he maintained a professional relationship with an individual who was held accountable and counselled for failing to meet the values and standards of the Naval profession,"

"This decision has caused me to call his judgment into question. Therefore, today I accepted Adm. Moran's request to retire."

It's believed Spencer was referring to Moran's use of Chris Servello, who was removed from a position as public affairs advisor after being accused of making unwanted sexual passes to junior officers at a Navy Christmas party.

Moran's downfall adds to a long list of leadership questions facing the Pentagon, which has been operating without a Senate-confirmed defence secretary since Jim Mattis resigned in December 2018.

Top Stories

    P-plater’s terrifying game of ‘chicken’

    P-plater’s terrifying game of ‘chicken’

    News A teenager who left her passenger terrified as she played a game with oncoming cars is in police sights after she posted it on Snapchat.

    Local lender bcu responds to RBA interest rate cut

    Local lender bcu responds to RBA interest rate cut

    News bcu passes on the latest Reserve Bank of Australia rate cut.

    Further revolting developments

    Further revolting developments

    News MAN versus building - the struggle is very, very real in Byron.

    Students seeing the big picture

    Students seeing the big picture

    News OCEAN Shores Art Expo helping to foster tomorrow's art stars