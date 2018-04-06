Menu
Urquhart, Pilley advance; Cuskelly, Nunn out of squash

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 05: Ryan Cuskelly of Australia competes during the Squash round of 32 on day one of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Oxenford Studios on April 5, 2018 on the Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Jono Searle/Getty Images)
Matthew McInerney
by

THE GAMES: Australia's squash medal hopes have taken a major blow after number one-ranked Ryan Cuskelly withdrew on Friday.

Cuskelly, from northern New South Wales, advanced to the round of 16 after a 3-0 win against St Vincent and the Grenadines athlete Othniel Bailey.

The 30-year-old withdrew from the men's singles draw due to a leg injury, handing Malaysia's Nafiizwan Adnan a walkover to the quarter finals, and striking a blow to Australia's medal hopes.

Australian coach Paul Price said Cuskelly pulled a muscle in "his upper leg", and team medical advisors thought it was best he withdrew from singles competition to prepare for doubles.

Cuskelly will try to recover in time to team with Yamba athlete Cameron Pilley in the men's doubles and Rachael Grinham in the mixed doubles next week.

Cuskelly and Pilley are the reigning men's doubles world champions and top seeds.

Both games are on Tuesday.

Pilley, who beat Jamaican Lewis Walters 3-0 on Friday afternoon to advance to the quarter finals, remains Australia's best medal chance in the men's singles draw.

Meanwhile, Christine Nunn is the first Australian to be eliminated after a 51-minute, five-set thriller against compatriot Donna Urquhart.

The 27-year-old Canberran lead 2-1 after three sets before Urquhart, Australia's top-ranked female, stormed home.

Victorian Rex Hedrick and Coffs Coast's Tamika Saxby are in action late Friday.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

