Urgent search for missing 78-year-old woman
POLICE are urgently seeking assistance after a 78-year-old woman went missing from Helensvale this afternoon.
Jeanette Waterson was last seen on Anglers Esplanade around 2pm, in the passenger seat of her family's Toyota Camry.
She has a medical condition and may be confused or disorientated, and also has difficulty walking long distances.
It is not known whether Jeanette is still with the car or walking. Neither she nor the car have been seen since 2.30pm.
The vehicle is a silver 2003 Toyota Camry sedan with Queensland registration 775JYK.
Jeanette is described as 165cm tall, caucasian, large build with short light brown hair. She was last seen wearing black pants, a blue button-up top and black shoes.
Her exact whereabouts are unknown and police are urging anyone who has seen the vehicle or Jeanette to contact authorities.