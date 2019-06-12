Urgent recall of baby sleep bags
A RANGE of popular cotton baby sleep bags has been recalled over fire safety fears.
According to the ACCC, the 'Farallon Brands - Peanut Shell Infant Sleep Bags' do not comply with Australian fire hazard labelling requirements.
Some of the infant sleep bags are missing the required fire hazard label.
The ACCC says affected consumers should return the product to Oz Sale for a full refund.
Customers can also contact Oz Sale on 02 8999 0407 between Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm AEST.
Affected products
Sleep bag navy anchors 6-18 months SB18ANNV
Sleep bag grey arrows 6-18 months SB18ARGY
Sleep bag mint arrows 6-18 months SB18ARMI
Sleep bag coral tribal 6-18 months SB18TBCL
Sleep bag black triangles 6-18 months SB18TGBK
Sleep bag navy anchors navy trim SBANNV
Sleep bag grey arrows white trim SBARGY
Sleep bag mint arrows white trim SBARMI
Sleep bag black clouds black trim SBCLBK
Sleep bag grey clouds grey trim SBCLGY
Sleep bag gold dots coral trim SBDTGD
Sleep bag grey elephants grey trim SBELGY
Sleep bag pink elephants pink trim SBELPK