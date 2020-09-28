Menu
News

URGENT: Man, 23, wanted by police over alleged stabbing

Rebecca Lollback
28th Sep 2020 2:35 PM | Updated: 3:00 PM

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to find a man wanted on an arrest warrant.

Reece Purcell, aged 23, is wanted on an outstanding warrant relating to an alleged stabbing.

The man is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, about 175cm tall, with a medium build, with dark curly hair, a dark moustache and beard stubble.

He was last seen wearing a light-coloured t-shirt, with writing on the front.

He is known to frequent Tweed Heads and Coolangatta in Queensland.

Anyone who sees the man is urged to contact local police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information is treated in strict confidence.

The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

