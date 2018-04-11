URGENT: Desperate search for missing girl

A DESPERATE search is under way for a 16-year-old girl who didn't come home from school yesterday afternoon.

Halla Dunn was last seen walking towards Mullumbimby High School after the last bell.

She was with an older man, who was wearing a dark green jumper and carrying a big baseball bag.

Halla's dad, Kel, said his daughter "made it to Brunswick (Heads), as seen by a couple of kids, got off the bus and disappeared".

"There was a guy that hitched from Brisbane to Bruns, according to his Facebook page, to meet up with my daughter, but we don't know if he did or not," he said.

Mr Dunn said his daughter needed to take medicine.

Tweed-Byron LAC Chief Inspector Mick Dempsey said police were making inquiries today, including checking with the bus company.

"Hopefully she turns up at school this morning, as normal," he said.

One of the Facebook posts about the missing teen has been shared more than 400 times, and there have been reports of more sightings.

Dionë Natasha Green wrote on Facebook: "My son said he saw her this afternoon (Tuesday) about maybe 3.20, he was on his way to the lolly shop with a friend and she was walking back towards school.

"He said the guy looked in his 20s or 30s, short hair maybe black or brown, about the same height as Halla and he thought he was wearing a black shirt and shorts.

"He said it looked like they were friends."

Tanji Winstanley My daughter Rachael is friends with Halla and she said that Halla was on the school bus coming home. She didnt see where she stepped off but thought it would be important to mention that she was on the bus without the male.

Anyone who has seen Halla should contact Byron Bay Police on 6685 9499 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.