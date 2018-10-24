Urgent calls for volunteers

ORGANISERS of Byron Schoolies Safety Response are calling out for volunteers, as the annual event creeps closer.

The call for volunteers comes alongside the announcement Schoolies HUB volunteers will be able to undergo a number of free training programs, thanks to a $20,000 grant to the BUDDI managed Local Drug Action Team from the Alcohol & Drug Foundation.

This funding is specifically train volunteers and for the first time there will be a number of workshops in alcohol and other drug training, as well as first aid training.

But volunteers must sign up within the next two weeks to take advantage of this free training offer.

Coordinator Nicqui Yazdi said the grant is a great win for the community, as volunteers will be able to utilise the skills they will learn through this training for all of their volunteering roles throughout the year.

"Drugs and alcohol are a major problem for Byron and schoolies, of course the primary concern is over-indulgence in alcohol. Byron does have a reputation for party drugs, so we often see new and emerging illicit drugs finding their way here,” Ms Yazdi said.

"We want to make sure that our volunteers are armed with the knowledge of what these drugs are, their effects and how to assist someone who may be effected or become unwell.”

The Byron Schoolies HUB goes up in Main Beach Park on November 16, in preparation for the estimated 10-14,000 school leavers who will be celebrating the end of Year 12 in Byron this year.

The young visitors and local youth will have access to the HUB 24 hours a day for 18 days from Friday November 16, through to December 3, where they will be able to access water, first aid, sunblock, free condoms, resources, tourist and other information and of course smiling locals to help them with anything they may need for them to enjoy their time in Byron Bay.

The Byron Schoolies Safety Response are in a race against time to find enough volunteers to help in the Schoolies HUB this year, with the rising cost of housing over the last few years, having hugely impacted on their volunteer numbers, with many of the longer term volunteers having moved.

"We really need more people to step up and help us with the HUB, and we are more than keen to have young people and even parents volunteer with their teens so that local youth can also experience schoolies as volunteers,” Ms Yazdi said.

"But we need volunteers of all ages and no experience is necessary, we will give them all the training they need.”

Ms Yazdi said they are also still looking for financial assistance to fund the rest of the HUB operation, and are seeking the support of the local business community.

"It's great to have all this amazing training money, but we still have a long way to go to cover all of the HUB needs and expenses and it's just five weeks away now,” Ms Yazdi said.

To register as a volunteer or for more information about how to support the Byron Schoolies Safety Response, contact Nicqui Yazdi 0402 013 177 or hubvolunteers@yahoo.com.au