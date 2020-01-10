Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are calling for the public’s help in locating two young boys who have missing from Toowoomba since Tuesday.
Police are calling for the public’s help in locating two young boys who have missing from Toowoomba since Tuesday.
News

Urgent appeal for missing boys

10th Jan 2020 4:20 PM

POLICE hold serious concerns for the safety of two little boys missing from Toowoomba since Tuesday.

The boys, aged 3 and 4, were last seen at leaving Bellara Drive in Harristown Toowoomba at around 2pm on January 7.

Both boys are described as Caucasian with blonde hair; the older boy has blue eyes while the younger boy has brown eyes.

The boys, aged 3 and 4, were last seen leaving an address on Bellara Drive around 2pm with a man known to them.
The boys, aged 3 and 4, were last seen leaving an address on Bellara Drive around 2pm with a man known to them.

Police believe the boys may be in the Toowoomba area or around Newcastle, in New South Wales.

Anyone who has information on their whereabouts is urged to contact police immediately.

editors picks missing children police toowoomba

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Free program to help over 65s prevent falls

        premium_icon Free program to help over 65s prevent falls

        News PROGRAM helps build knowledge, strength and confidence to prevent falls and stay active.

        Council’s water carting service thrives

        premium_icon Council’s water carting service thrives

        News The service was set up to ease the increasing demand for tank water supply...

        Lego event built with more than one million bricks

        premium_icon Lego event built with more than one million bricks

        News Lego event is coming to the Northern Rivers, and master builders and ready to show...

        Fate of koala populations still uncertain

        premium_icon Fate of koala populations still uncertain

        News A KOALA expert says there is still hope for the species after devastating fires.