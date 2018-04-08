UPSET: Malawi conquers the Silver Ferns

NETBALL: Malawi coach Whyte Mulilima could not have chosen five better words to best describe arguably the biggest upset in netball's Commonwealth Games history.
"We have beaten the untouchables. We can walk tall now," she said after Malawi's shock 57-53 win against New Zealand.
"Everybody will be shocked back home. They never expected us to win.
"God gave me the strength and the wisdom to beat New Zealand. So I'm thankful to God, thankful to the players and to all the crowd for their support."
The sixth-ranked African nation came from seven points down at the first quarter break to dethrone the Silver Ferns, who are ranked No.2 in the world.
The fightback was in large part due to a third quarter fightback, during which Malawi outscored New Zealand 17-9, then held on two by just four points.
Malawi centre Takondwa Lwazi said the side vowed never to surrender afters its two-point loss to Uganda on Saturday.
"Beating New Zealand is the best," she said.
"We are very proud of ourselves today.
"This is like a dream. Everyone at home will be proud of us."
New Zealand will face Scotland on Monday before what is expected to be a top of Pool B clash with England on Wednesday.
