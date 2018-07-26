Updating the score at Red Devil Park

UP IN LIGHTS: Nationals Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin with Byron Bay Red Devils' Ben Webber.

UP IN LIGHTS: Nationals Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin with Byron Bay Red Devils' Ben Webber. Contributed

RED Devil Park will soon be home to a new electronic scoreboard with an $8800 grant from the NSW Liberal & Nationals Government.

Nationals Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin made the announcement that will allow the Red Devils Rugby League Club to install the new electronic scoreboard.

"We want to ensure our local sport clubs can have the best possible facilities to support players and their sporting endeavours for years to come,” Mr Franklin said.

"Our community has watched as the old manual scoreboard at Red Devil Park has continued to waste away. The new scoreboard will mean that scores will no longer have to be updated manually.

"Red Devil Park is an important part of Byron Bay.

"The field not just utilised by the club but also local schools and other sporting groups.

"I look forward to seeing the club continuing to grow, and the Red Devils continuing to keep building momentum.”