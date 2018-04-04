Menu
Login
Sport

Airline’s shocking treatment of disabled woman

Nikki Emerson endured a horror flight.
Nikki Emerson endured a horror flight.

BRITISH  wheelchair racer Nikki Emerson says she was forced to wait to go to the toilet on a flight because airline staff told the para-athlete other passengers may be upset at seeing her "climbing on the floor".

The 29-year-old was on an Emirates flight heading to the Gold Coast, where she will compete in the T54 1500m and marathon events, and was told her behaviour was "unacceptable" when she tried to go to the toilet on her own.

Instead, Emerson was told to wait until after food and drinks service before a staffer could help.

"I don't think it's acceptable that I should have to go to the bathroom on someone else's schedule," Emerson told BBC Radio..

"That seems like quite a basic right.

"There was an air stewardess waiting outside for me when I came out to tell me this wasn't OK.

"She said, 'You can't be on the floor, it'll upset people, let me help you to walk' and I said, 'Well I can't walk at all' and that obviously caused an issue. I think the stewardesses felt it would make people uncomfortable to see someone climbing on the floor.

"In my mind, the only reason that should make the other passengers uncomfortable is because it would show them that the airline that they are travelling with doesn't have adequate provisions for disabled people, but I don't know if that was what the air stewardess was concerned about.

"As a disabled person that travels a lot I'm relaxed about doing it. It looks quite shocking when people see it but for me it's a way I can independently get myself somewhere when I don't have my wheelchair."

"I'm very independent - then when I travel someone takes my passport and I'm told I can't get myself around the plane. All of a sudden it becomes quite different to the rest of my life - I don't look forward to flying."

Related Items

Topics:  airlines commonwealth games 2018 disabled athlete emirates

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Offer too good to miss for Byron community groups

Offer too good to miss for Byron community groups

COMMUNITY groups should get a wriggle on claim their share of the $1.7million to the Byron Shire to fund community infrastructure projects.

Heritage and kids win big in grants

GRANTING WISHES: Byron Mayor Simon Richardson, Margaret Brown, Bangalow Historical Society president Vivienne Gorec, Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin and Tracy Wild.

Heritage House in Bangalow will become a history hub

Perfect play date at school fun fair

HAIR RAISING: Byron Public School students Finn, Allira, Zephyr and Ava ready for the Fun Fair this weekend.

All the Fun of the Fair this Friday at byron Public.

Is Jack White headlining Splendour in the Grass?

MEMORIES: Jack White at Splendour in the Grass 2012.

His new album has reached the top of the Billboard 200.

Local Partners