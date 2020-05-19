Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service. Photo: Bev Lacey
UPDATE: Man returns to crash scene, taken to hospital

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
19th May 2020 10:17 AM
UPDATE, 10.15AM: A man has been transported to Capricorn Coast Hospital in a stable condition with no obvious injuries.

At about 9.05am, it was reported that he returned to the scene of the crash, where he was treated by paramedics.

The vehicle has been removed from the roadway and the area has been made safe.

INITIAL: A person has done a runner after rolling their car on the Capricorn Coast this morning.

At 8.26am, paramedics were called to reports of a single-vehicle rollover at the corner of Monaco Dr and Svendsen Rd, Zilzie.

Police and one fire crew were also in attendance.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said the vehicle was on its roof and the single occupant appeared to have fled the scene.

Police are waiting for a tow truck to arrive to remove the vehicle from the roadway.

More to come.

