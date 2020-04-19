Menu
Rural fireys are managing a bushfire in Woodhenge, Upper Main Arm. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
News

UPDATE: Man dies in firey crash at Upper Main Arm

Holly Cormack
19th Apr 2020 10:00 AM

UPDATE:

A MAN has died after his truck crashed into a tree at Upper Main Arm near Mullumbimby on Saturday.

At about 2pm, emergency services were called to Skyline Rd after reports of a crash.

Emergency services found a truck had left the roadway, travelled down an embankment and crashed into a tree before catching on fire.

The NSW Rural Fire Service extinguished the blaze, which NSW Rural Fire Services Media Officer, Angela Burford, there was approximately 30 metres worth of bush on fire.

The truck driver died at the scene.

He is yet to be formally identified.

Officers from Tweed/Byron Police District are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or through the website nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information is treated in strict confidence.

The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

 

Original story:

A bushfire has broken out along a fire trail in Woodhenge, Upper Main Arm.

Rural Fire Service crews at the scene have managed to get the blaze under control and are continuing to manage the situation.

According to NSW Rural Fire Services Media Officer, Angela Burford, there was approximately 30 metres worth of bush on fire.

At this stage, it appears to have been started by a vehicle along a fire trail. According to Ms Burford, there were reports of a person in the vehicle.

Police are currently conducting an investigation into how the fire was started.

More to come.

