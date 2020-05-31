Up your wine game with new course coming to Byron

The globally recognised Wine & Spirt Training (WSET) wine courses kicks off in Byron Bay on June 6, and teacher and long-time local Jaime Pagano is ready to share his long-time love affair with vino.

CHOOSING an excellent vino can be intimidating, but a new wine training course is coming to Byron to remedy that.

The globally recognised Wine & Spirting Training (WSET) wine course kicks off in Byron Bay on June 6, and teacher and long-time local Jaime Pagano is ready to share his long-time love affair with wine.

Mr Pagano grew up in an Italian family surrounded by good food and wine which began a fascination in the way wine and spirits can taste so different using the same products and techniques, just by changing the source location.

He has worked at St Elmo Dining Room in Byron Bay, love.fish in Sydney and managed venues and consulted on bar menus and two years ago he started his own business – Milk and Honey in Mullumbimby.

He has both wine qualifications and teaching qualifications having graduated from the University of Sydney with a Bachelor in Education and completed WSET Level 1 – 3 courses – with Level 3 in 2016.

Mr Pagano said the course, WSET Level 1 Award in Wines, will help students navigate choosing a good drop, upskill their knowledge or hospitality career and general confidence with wine.

Using international and Australian wines, students will learn the difference between specific wine blends, what to expect from them and how to recommend a good drop.

“Wine is so versatile, has so much history and how different grapes work is fascinating … I love it, it such a great knowledge to have,” he said.

“I’ve gotten a lot of jobs through my wine knowledge … it’s a big leg up not just for management but for high end hospitality.

“A big part of the training is wine tasting … students can enhance their palate and they can learn to talk about what they are tasting.

“There will be an exam at the end and students get a certificate.”

Head to Wine and Spirit Training on Facebook or https://winespirittraining.com.au/ for information on courses.