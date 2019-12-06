Up to 40 people broke in, had ‘party’ in cafe

Mellow Thai Restaurant and Cafe was broken into on Thursday. Picture GLENN CAMPBELL

Mellow Thai Restaurant and Cafe was broken into on Thursday. Picture GLENN CAMPBELL

A PROPERTY owner is at her wits' end after one of her tenant's restaurants was allegedly raided by between 30 and 40 people.

Annalisa van Commenee alleged itinerants had a "party" at Mellow Thai Restaurant and Cafe on Thursday morning, where they stole alcohol and cooked most of the food on the premises.

About 6am one of the cleaners hailed a passing police car, after which officers made multiple arrests.

Ms van Commenee said her tenants were fed up with amping up security to no avail.

"This business was mercilessly raided," she said.

"We have security on but it's very costly and the tenants end up in the end paying for it.

"As landlords there's only so much we can do and everyone's frustrated … It's beyond comprehension really."

She said her tenants were familiar with the destruction, with one business recently having about 10 marble tables flipped.

Ms van Commenee was frustrated at the lack of police presence.

"There's extra security because police don't attend and don't do enough patrols to keep what I consider a party precinct safe," she said.

The property owner was also concerned for the impact of repeated break-ins on tourism.

"In this market, we've seen a downturn in tourism right across the board and in retail," she said.

"We don't know how tourists are meant to feel safe in our town."

An NT Police spokeswoman said police were not aware of an incident with between 30 and 40 people but could confirm officers attended the restaurant about 6am.

They found a smashed window and $2000 worth of alcohol stolen.

Officers arrested a 38-year-old man sleeping inside and about an hour later in the same area, arrested a 42-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman with alcohol.