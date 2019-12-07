Unseen photo emerges of Meghan with Adele

Harry and Meghan, with Adele from a visit to the Hubb Community

AN UNSEEN photograph of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry posing with Adele has been posted online.

The snap, shared on the page of one of the ladies who worked with the Duchess of Sussex on a community cookbook, shows the royal couple laughing alongside British pop sensation Adele, as well as other women at the Hubb Community Kitchen in London.

The images are believed to have been taken during a secret visit made by Meghan and Harry last year, with Adele also in attendance.

It's thought to have been Harry's first visit to the Hubb Community Kitchen, which provides support for the families of the Grenfell Tower fire.

Meghan is believed to have made a number of other private trips to the kitchen while helping produce the Together cookbook, which has raised over £500,000 ($AU 960,000) for the charity.

On this occasion, which took place last year, Meghan brought husband Harry along, too.

Following the tragic Grenfell Tower fire in June 2017, a group of women came together to cook and prepare fresh meals for their families and neighbours.

They gathered in the communal kitchen at the Al Manaar Muslim Cultural Heritage Centre in West London where they cooked and prepared food for those in need.

As word spread and more women joined, it became known as the Hubb Community Kitchen - something which Meghan was so inspired by, she decided to get involved and help raise money for the important cause.

Not long later, the kitchen released a book, called Together: Our Community, featuring 50 recipes from the women involved and including a foreword from the Duchess herself.

While they had originally hoped to raise £250,000 ($AU 480,000) for the charity, the annual financial report for The Royal Foundation revealed in June that the book has raised a whopping £557,638 ($AU 1 million) after selling over 130,000 copies.

Adele has also been very involved in the wake of the tragedy, which claimed 72 lives. She was seen on the streets of the area providing support to those who were suffering, while also visiting firefights and survivors.

Adele treated survivors to a private screening of the movie, Despicable Me 3.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and has been reproduced here with permission