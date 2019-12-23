UNPRECEDENTED: Level 4 water restrictions in place

LEVEL 4 water restrictions are now in place for Mullumbimby after a continued rapid decrease in the water level of Lavertys Gap Weir.

Byron Shire Council’s acting general manager, Phil Holloway, said it was unfortunate the restrictions have had to come in just before Christmas but the level of the weir is decreasing at a rapid rate and people need to really work hard to limit their water use.

“This is almost unprecedented in Mullumbimby which normally has a very high rainfall and we would not be moving to level 4 restrictions if it wasn’t absolutely necessary,” Mr Holloway said.

For residents of Mullumbimby who are connected to the town water supply Level 4 restrictions mean:

Showers, toilets, taps, washing machines – essential uses only.

No watering of gardens or lawns including new turf.

Topping up and refilling of existing swimming pools and spas is permitted if required to reduce structural damage between 4pm and 9am using hand held hose fitted with an on/off nozzle.

No emptying and refilling of pools/spas.

No water play tools, toys and slides.

Washing pets and pet pens with bucket permitted between 4pm and 9am. Use of hoses not permitted.

No washing of driveways, paved areas, rooves, walls, windows and paths.

No car/vehicle washing.

The council said: “People worried that Mullumbimby will run out of water should know that council guarantees water supply into the future, even if there is no rain”.

“Mullumbimby has a connection to the Rous County Council supply which is now turned on. “This supply services half the town and this will ease the pressure on the Lavertys Gap Weir in the short-term.

“The good news is that the Lavertys Gap Weir, which is fed by the Wilsons Creek, is a short, sharp catchment meaning that it will fill quickly if there is a good storm, or several storm events.”

Level 4 restrictions will however still apply to all Mullumbimby residents and businesses.

The remainder of the Byron Shire serviced by Rous County Council remains on Level 1 restrictions.

For detailed information on water restrictions for residents and businesses go to the council’s website or the Rous Water website: