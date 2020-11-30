Unpaid drug debt theory behind 'planned hit': Police

The shooting death of a western Sydney man who had a history of dealing drugs is being treated as a planned hit, possibly over an unpaid debt.

The 30-year-old was inside the small Tregear granny flat he rented with his girlfriend when police believe he opened the door to two masked men just after 2.30am Monday morning.

Neighbours heard two "cracking" sounds which police believe were shots from a large caliber firearm.

Police officers search Rymill Road in Tregear on Monday. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Damian Shaw

A body is removed from a Tregear home on Monday. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Damian Shaw

A car was heard speeding away from the scene on Rymill Rd.

Bleeding from his leg and shoulder, police and paramedics tried to save the man but he died at the scene.

Mt Druitt detectives, with the help of the Homicide Squad, are investigating whether the man who was a known drug user with some history of drug supply may have owed someone money.

"Certainly the basis on the injuries that have been sustained it appears as though it was an intention to kill the person," Mt Druitt Superintendent Trent King said.

Police establish a crime scene and search for evidence. Picture: Steve Tyson.

Police canvas Rymill Road in Tregear after a shooting Monday morning. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Damian Shaw

Police believe the two men had their faces covered and early examinations of the bloody granny flat indicate the man was shot dead at the front door.

"Certainly drug related matters are the key of his history," Supt King said.

There are no known links between the deceased and Sydney's more high-profile underworld figures but detectives are examining the man's connections.

Officers spent the day conducting line searches of the street, looking in bins and speaking to neighbours.

No CCTV of the getaway vehicle has yet been discovered.

Detectives outside the granny flat early today. Picture: Steve Tyson Time



One neighbour who did not wish to be named said she woke to the sound of two gunshots.

"It sounded like a cracking noise around two-ish," the woman said.

She said "it was still very troubling" to have a man murdered in her street despite police assurances it was a targeted attack.

Detectives from Mt Druitt Police Area Command are investigating the incident alongside members of the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Mt Druitt Police or Crime Stoppers.