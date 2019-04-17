Student dies taking cliff-edge photo

Andrea Norton, 20, was reportedly trying to take a picture of herself when she fell from a well-known rock formation in Arkansas.

A 20-year-student has plunged 30 metres to her death trying to take a photograph on a popular hiking trail in the United States.

Andrea Norton was reportedly trying to reposition herself when she fell from a well-known rock formation in the Ozark-St. Francis National Forest in Arkansas.

The student from Briar Cliff University had been repositioning herself to be photographed when she fell, and suffered fatal injuries.

The young woman fell from the Hawksbill Crag, also known as Whitaker Point, according to police. The dramatic rocky outcrop is a tourist hotspot known for resembling the beak of a hawk.

Hikers standing on the Hawksbill Crag in Arkansas, where police say Andrea Norton fell to her death. Picture: iStock

The young woman was hiking with a group of BCU classmates when the tragic accident occurred, according to police.

Ms Norton had been studying environmental science at the university in Sioux City, Iowa, and was a volleyball player on the university team. She also sang in the university choir.

The university shared a touching tribute to the lost student, saying she made a great impact on the college and would be missed.

"Our deepest condolences and prayers go to the family and friends of BCU student Andrea Norton," the university wrote in a statement.

The young woman was hiking with friends at a well-known rock formation in the Ozark–St. Francis National Forest.

"Andrea was a passionate environmental science major, exemplary student and dedicated athlete. She lived BCU's values in everything she did from the classroom to the court and everywhere she went.

"Andrea made a tremendous impact on the BCU community and everyone she met and will be greatly missed. Please keep her family, friends and BCU family in your thoughts and prayers."

Ms Norton was raised in the town of Hot Springs in South Dakota by parents Mark and Tamara and has a younger brother called Matt.

The 20-year-old student plunged 30 metres from the rocky outcrop