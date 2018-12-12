‘Hero’ helps seizing woman when airline won’t

A kind passenger assisted a woman who had seizures over the course of two hours on a flight.

WARNING: Graphic.

A man on a United Express flight in the US is being hailed as a hero for helping a female passenger, while crew members are being criticised for not cutting the flight short.

Amy Hammond, of Ohio, wrote in a Facebook post that the unidentified woman was travelling with her young son from Houston to Cincinnati when she passed out as the plane was ascending, Fox News reports.

"The HERO in front of her, hopped back and started yelling for a doctor," Ms Hammond wrote. "No one came. Do we turn around? No!"

She added that the woman regained consciousness before suffering the first of a series of seizures in Sunday's incident.

"She had seizures and passed out the entire flight - dozens of times - from take off 'til landing!" Ms Hammond said. "Over two hours!"

She also claimed that the woman's "hero" continuously worked to revive her "while drinks were carried over him in the aisle" during the two-and-a-half hour flight.

The kind passenger assisted the woman, who was travelling with her young child.

In a video accompanying Ms Hammond's post, the woman's head could be seen moving from side to side while a voice over the loudspeaker announced the plane would land in approximately 30 minutes.

By the time the plane landed, Ms Hammond wrote, the woman "did not know who the president was or the month or day of the week".

As she left the plane, Ms Hammond said she confronted the pilot about why the plane kept going despite the apparent emergency.

"The pilot said he made the decision," Ms Hammond wrote. "I told him we had to watch a young mum convulse and pass out over and over for two hours."

The man has been hailed a hero.

Republic Airlines operated the flight under the United Express name. United Express is the regional branch of United Airlines.

"The safety of our customers is our first and highest priority," Republic Airlines spokesman Jon Austin told Fox News in an email.

"The decision to continue to the flight's destination was made by our crew who did the right thing by working with medical personnel on-board, with our on-call medical service provider and with input from the passenger.

"Had it been the judgment of the medical professionals that another course of action was indicated, we would have followed that recommendation immediately.

"We're grateful to all of our passengers who assisted in responding to their fellow passenger's situation, including the numerous medical professionals on board who volunteered their services when asked."

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission