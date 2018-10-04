Menu
Login
United Airlines flight UA839 landed safely at Sydney Airport. Picture: Toby Zerna
United Airlines flight UA839 landed safely at Sydney Airport. Picture: Toby Zerna
News

Flight from LA lands in Sydney after calling mayday

4th Oct 2018 7:24 AM

A United Airlines flight has landed in Sydney after reportedly calling a mayday.

Dry ice was reportedly leaking on the plane, according to Seven News. The flight is UA839 from Los Angeles to Sydney.

A full emergency response has been activated at Sydney Airport and authorities are on the scene.

The plane landed at 6:37am and no injuries have been reported.

More to come.

editors picks mayday sydney united airlines

Top Stories

    Festival site lands $30,000 worth of fines

    Festival site lands $30,000 worth of fines

    Business A FESTIVAL site and quarry were issued with penalty notices after spot inspections.

    The Rubens confirm Northern Rivers show

    The Rubens confirm Northern Rivers show

    Music Their single Never Ever has reached Platinum sales

    Holiday traffic already causing headaches

    Holiday traffic already causing headaches

    News School holidays yet to officially start but highway is clogged

    POLICE CHASE: Teens to face court over black Merc pursuit

    POLICE CHASE: Teens to face court over black Merc pursuit

    News Five teens are in custody after yesterday's dramatic pursuit

    Local Partners