Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The investigation is ongoing. Picture: John Grainger
The investigation is ongoing. Picture: John Grainger
News

Union boss and son targeted in police raids

by Natalie O’Brien and Mark Morri
18th Nov 2020 10:53 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police raids are underway in Sydney targeting officials of the Construction, Forestry, Mining and Energy Union (CFMEU).

The Australian Federal Police are executing multiple search warrants across Sydney with the assistant of the NSW Police.

Police are raiding the Sydney headquarters of the CFMEU in Miller Street, Ultimo as well as a number of construction sites across the city.

CFMEU state secretary Darren Greenfield. Picture: Monique Harmer
CFMEU state secretary Darren Greenfield. Picture: Monique Harmer

The raids began early this morning and are ongoing. It is understood no arrests have been made.

The raids are understood to be targeting CFMEU NSW State Secretary Darren Greenfield and his son, Assistant Secretary Michael Greenfield.

An AFP spokesman said a Trade Union Task Force investigation has resulted in the execution of search warrants in Sydney today.

"As this remains an ongoing investigation, no further information can be provided at this time."

The CFMEU has declined to comment.

The CFMEU represents more than 100,000 construction workers around the country and more than 20,000 mining and energy workers.

Originally published as Union boss and son targeted in police raids

Michael Greenfield. Picture: John Grainger
Michael Greenfield. Picture: John Grainger
cfmeu editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rehab won’t take break-in accused back, court hears

        Premium Content Rehab won’t take break-in accused back, court hears

        Crime THE Northern Rivers man will soon defend a charge related to an alleged break-in and theft.

        Boarding house development raises the ire of residents

        Premium Content Boarding house development raises the ire of residents

        Council News A petition opposing the development has gathered 100 signatures

        THRILLS clothing is definitely living in the material world

        Premium Content THRILLS clothing is definitely living in the material world

        News The Byron Bay brand is set to make a massive shift in their production by the end...

        What the NSW Budget means for you

        Premium Content What the NSW Budget means for you

        News NSW budget 2020: Your guide to state budget, what changes mean for you