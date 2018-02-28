THIS week's editorial comes ricocheting at you from our user pays, ready, aim, fire teachers college at the new George Christensen firing range. We teach the teachers of today to be the Clint Eastwoods of tomorrow. Where NAPLAN scores diminish, but our accuracy increases as we get one step ahead of the US in arming our educators.

This bold new initiative of Fighting Fire with Fire (Triple F) could be applied everywhere with great benefit and though it won't provide any kind of solution it will certainly make us feel good in the short term and give us in the tabloid media something click-able and slightly stupid to write about until we get distracted by the next royal wedding or glimpse of the hem of a Hemsworth.

Once trained, our teachers will have access to weapons of a heavier calibre as their seniority increases. Student teachers will have your basic Taser, qualified teachers will get Glocks, head teachers will get machine guns, deputy principals will have access to artillery and do playground duty in tanks and the principal will have access to weapons of mass destruction and our new discipline drones.

The new Triple F policy will see our lifesavers, charged with protecting swimmers from the shark attack, equipped with trained killer whales, our fire-fighters will have access to flame throwers. Our doctors and nurses will carry lethal injections as in - "Look Mr Smith, it's going to be far more cost-effective if I fight your liver disease with a dose of euthanasia.”

A wonderful world full of solutions that don't interfere with the status quo in arms trading.

But here's where it all takes an unexpected and dangerous turn. Where Triple F comes off the rails and starts to provide unintended solutions and positive side effects. For instance Triple F could see us fight homelessness by providing houses or fight starvation by providing food.

But I know that providing a genuine solution was not the idea when Mr Trump first read the teachers with guns idea off the NRA cue card when he met the grieving children.

So I'll see you home, home on the firing range where we will lock and load some academic excellence... punk.