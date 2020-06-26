‘Unheard of’: Baby virus case baffling doctors

Medical experts are baffled at how newborn triplets tested positive for coronavirus just hours after birth, despite their parents testing negative.

Mexican health authorities are baffled by how a set of newborn triplets became infected with coronavirus even though neither of their parents tested positive for the virus.

Health authorities called the case "unheard of".

The triplets, a girl and two boys, were tested four hours after being born last week in the central state of San Luis Potosi, health authorities said.

The triplets tested positive to COVID-19 despite their parents testing negative. Picture: Reuters

Two of the babies are in good health and show no symptoms, while the third has pneumonia but is in stable condition. Picture: Reuters

Initially, health authorities said the mother was believed to be an asymptomatic carrier of the virus.

But her tests later showed that neither she nor the father were infected.

"The parents' results are negative, which catches our attention," Health Secretary for the state Monica Rangel said during a news conference on Tuesday.

"We specifically requested since yesterday … that a group of experts investigates the case." Two of the babies born on June 17 are in good health and show no symptoms of COVID-19, doctors treating the triplets said, while the third one has pneumonia but is in stable condition.

Health Secretary Monica Rangel said experts are investigating how the newborns contracted the virus. Picture: Reuters

Ms Rangel said the triplets will remain hospitalised and under observation.

Mexico has reported more than 203,000 coronavirus cases and over 25,000 deaths - the seventh highest number of deaths globally.

- AAP

Originally published as 'Unheard of': Virus case baffling doctors