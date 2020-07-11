’Underdogs can still have sharp teeth’: Swans issue a warning

BIG MEN FLY: After a delayed start to the season, the Lismore Swans will take on reigning premiers Byron Magpies at the Cavanbah Centre, Byron Bay, on Saturday July 11. Photo Adrian Etherson.

WHILE the Byron Bay magpies have a formidable record in the AFLQ, the Swans coach warned “underdogs can still have sharp teeth”.

It was tough talk from Byron Bay Magpies senior men’s team captain William “Wilbur” McBride, 27 though with the first match in resumed AFLQ season to be played at the team’s home ground, the Cavanbah Centre, Byron Bay on Saturday.

“We have never been beaten by the Swans in my career, hopefully we can keep this going,” McBride said.

After winning the past four premierships, the Magpies are now chasing a fifth.

“Our team is looking pretty good and is very excited about getting out there tomorrow and playing after a long pre-season,” McBride said.

“We have a mix of veteran and newer players, many who have returned from across the border from clubs at Palm Beach and Coolangatta, thanks to the league expansion.”

But according to captain of the Lismore squad, Eoghan McNutt, the Swans have real fire in their belly.

“We are not turning up to get beaten, we are going to have a real crack, we have been training since January,” he said.

“There’s no reason why we can’t win.”

McNutt said his team comprises a rugged mix of experienced and newer players – and like McBride, reckons the expansion of the league area has seen some great talent don their club’s colours.

“Byron have won the last few premierships, but we also have some players who will impress, he said.

Swans men’s coach Joey Mitchell said his team may be the underdogs, “but underdogs can still have sharp teeth.”

Mitchell said the players have been training exceptionally well, magnificent in their positive approach and shown enormous commitment despite the pandemic restrictions.

“At Thursday night’s training we had good numbers and the players are really excited about the game,” he said.

“I have faith we can rattle a few cages, underdogs still have teeth.”

The event is a triple-header with the highly anticipated women’s game sandwiched between the reserves and senior men’s matches.

Whatever the final score, there’s no doubt that both teams are raring to go.

By all accounts, it’s going to be a spectacular day of footy, no matter which team’s scarf you wear.

Reserves at 10.30am, Women at 12.30pm and Mens game at 2pm at the Cavanbah Centre, Byron Bay and COVID-10 Restrictions will be in force for spectators and players off the ground.