THRILLS has launched their new, safer unbleached clothing range.
News

The clothing range using fewer toxic processes

Adam Daunt
9th Oct 2020 12:00 PM
THRILLS have taken another step towards creating more sustainable fashion brand with their new unbleached range.

The Byron Bay brand has been taking further steps to ensure their commitment to sustainable clothing.

THRILLS Co-Owner and Designer Tabitha McGregor explained the project was a way of improving safety for customers and workers.

"The purpose behind Unbleached is to raise awareness about these toxic dying and bleaching processes, not just for our customers but for our team, too so we can make substantial decisions that preserve our planet," she said.

"There is so much beauty in nature, especially the natural colours and textures, and if you look closely at the fabrics in this collection you'll see the small flecks of the brown plant husk still attached to the raw fibres."

THRILLS Design Manager Mike Fishwick explained the company's pledge to a sustainable future isn't an empty one, with Unbleached being one of their many tangible initiatives.

"Our fundamental goal is to be using all sustainable fabrics by 2022, and while we're not perfect we're doing everything we can to be more conscious and proactive in lessening our footprint and improving our day-to-day operations," he said.

"While these decisions come at an extra cost, it's an investment we're willing to make due to the massive environmental and human advantages."

THRILLS' new 'Unbleached' collection will be available online at www.thrills.co from 3pm AEDT October 7 2020.

