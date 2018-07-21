Menu
Login
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange greets supporters from a balcony of the Ecuadorean embassy in London.
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange greets supporters from a balcony of the Ecuadorean embassy in London.
News

UK Minister dares Assange to leave embassy

by Charlie Peel
21st Jul 2018 3:18 AM

JULIAN Assange is facing "serious charges" and can expect a "warm welcome" from British police if he walks out of the Ecuadorean embassy, according to UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

The Wikileaks founder has been holed up in the embassy in London since 2012 in fear of possible charges being brought against him by US authorities.

"He is free to walk out of the doors of the Ecuadorean embassy any time he wishes," Mr Hunt said.

"This is a country that respects rule of law, you are innocent until proven guilty.

"Serious charges have been laid against him and we want him to face justice for those charges but we are a country of due process.

"At any time he wants to he is free to walk out onto the street of Knightsbride and the British police will have a warm welcome for him."

Charges against Mr Assange in Sweden have been dropped and he is facing only a minor charge in the UK for failing to turn up to a court hearing.

It is unknown what "serious charges" Mr Hunt was referring to.

 

It comes as an Ecuadorean minister told local media that the country was in the process of negotiating with the UK to break the diplomatic deadlock.

Speaking alongside Mr Hunt, Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said the government was offering Mr Assange consular support.

"The Australian Government has provided consular support and will continue to do so as is required," she said.

"We understand there are still matters where Mr Assange is subject to British legal proceedings so therefore that would be a matter of British law enforcement authorities and agencies."

Related Items

Show More
ecuadorean embassy editors picks julian assange uk wikileaks

Top Stories

    Lorde reigns supreme on first night of Splendour

    Lorde reigns supreme on first night of Splendour

    Music NOT even a wardrobe malfunction could derail the Kiwi singer's return to the festival as a proper headliner five years after she replaced Frank Ocean.

    DAY 1: Highway to Splendour with Murray Wiggle

    DAY 1: Highway to Splendour with Murray Wiggle

    Music Glitter is out, felt hats are out too, and everything 1990s is in

    Take STI test for VIP entry to Splendour in the Grass

    Take STI test for VIP entry to Splendour in the Grass

    Health STI rates in Australia are rising, with the numbers doubling

    Retailer dives in to help homeless

    Retailer dives in to help homeless

    News Retailers cook up a warm brekky for homeless

    Local Partners